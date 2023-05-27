When the new BMW M2 was revealed in October last year, some of us were disappointed with the limited color palette as the sports coupe initially came with just five paint choices. Earlier this week, the German luxury brand (partially) addressed the criticism by introducing two matte Individual paints: Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue.

If none of them tickle your fancy, you can count on the aftermarket scene to have the G87 fully wrapped. Case in point, RW Carbon has unveiled one of the first second-generation M2 to get a body wrap. They worked with Rolotech to have the rear-wheel-drive machine covered in Hidden Forest Green. It’s an eye-catching finish since it’s a color-shifting wrap depending on the viewing angle and the amount of light.

They decided to keep the side mirror caps and roof intact to show off the carbon fiber finish. This M2 also happens to have the anniversary emblems launched by BMW last year to celebrate 50 years of M. The Individual catalog has quite a few green shades, but sadly, none of them are currently available for the G87. Hopefully, the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico where the car is made will add new shades in the near future.

BMW itself is no stranger to applying a complete wrap on a new M2. At last year’s Essen Motor Show held in early December, the car was exhibited with a red/orange body wrap and the full array of M Performance Parts, including centerlock wheels. You can’t have that wrap on the G87 but we won’t be too surprised if a third party will replicate the striking appearance of the show car.

With an M2 CS seemingly on the way, one can’t help but wonder whether BMW is planning to introduce the limited-run special edition with a special color to join the exclusive Zandvoort Blue. However, it will take a while since the Clubsport is not expected to arrive until 2025.

Source: RW Carbon / YouTube