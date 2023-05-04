Only 1,000 F82 BMW M4 CS models made their way over to the U.S. market back in 2019 and 2020. That makes them incredibly rare, which is why it almost physically hurts BMW enthusiasts to see one damaged or lost to a junkyard. So when we do see one sitting in a junkyard, with both front and rear end damage, we wonder if it’s worth saving.

This specific 2020 BMW M4 CS is currently sitting in a California junkyard on Copart, missing its front and rear bumpers, with damage said to be at both ends. It’s unclear just how much damage the car has but, judging by the photos, it doesn’t seem too bad. So it certainly seems like a good candidate for a car-saving project. This car’s auction isn’t live yet, so you can’t bid on it at the moment, but it is upcoming, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Judging by the photos, the front end seems like it only needs a front bumper and grille. The front bumper looks to be included in the sale but it seems damaged. However, the impact absorber up front looks perfectly fine, as do the radiator, front air ducts, and all surrounding parts. So whatever happened to the front end seems to be minor and only requires the plastic body parts, which are shared with the standard M4 and wouldn’t cost too much. None of the airbags deployed, so it wasn’t in too severe of a crash and its interior is still in near-perfect condition.

Out back, there seems to be a bit more damage. The rear impact absorber is bent pretty badly and will need replacing and there’s a chance that the frame underneath it is bent, which would require straightening out before fitting a new absorber. If that’s bent, there’s also a chance the trunk lid is damaged. There’s no way to tell unless you go and see it in person, or you just take the chance on it and buy it. However, even with that much damage, it seems savable, especially if it can be had at the right price.

That’s really the kicker, too. If the auction price stays low, someone will be able to buy it and still have enough in their budget to fix it. How much of a budget should someone have for this whole build? The whole point of buying and saving such a car is to get it for cheaper than it would be to just buy a healthy one. With 38,704 miles on the odometers, it would be worth about $50,000 in perfect condition. So you’d wanna stay well under that. If you can, this seems like it’s worth saving to me.

[Source: Copart]