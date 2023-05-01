When conversation swings toward special BMWs, the usual suspects always arise: the E46 M3 CSL, E92 M3 GTS, and E30 M3. However, one car that’s almost always forgotten is the E36 M3 Lightweight, which is a shame because it’s one of the better driving Bimmers of all time. In fact, it’s so good it’s the car that Michelin uses at its South Carolina proving grounds to test the limit handling of its tires. There weren’t many made, though, so if you want one it’s going to cost you, as this one currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer is already fetching big bucks.

The E36 M3 Lightweight was made only for the North American market and only 115 were sold to the public. It was powered by the same 3.0-liter inline-six, making 240 horsepower, as the standard M3. It also had the same five-speed manual gearbox but its final drive was a shorter 3:23:1. It also had upgraded suspension, a dual-pickup oil pan, extra structural bracing, and some more aggressive aero, including a massive rear wing. However, what made the M3 Lightweight was, of course, its lighter weight.

BMW shed a ton of mass from the M3 for Lightweight-duty by dropping the rear seats, using carbon fiber wherever it could, and stripping it of any real sound deadening material. The result was an M3 that weighed just 2,950 lbs, 282 lbs lighter than the standard M3.

Like all M3 Lightweights, this specific one is white with an M-colored livery. That color scheme, along with 17-inch Style 24 wheels, was the only exterior available for the M3 Lightweight and it’s pretty much perfect. Current BMW designers could learn a thing or ten from looking at the E36 Lightweight—hardcore sports cars don’t need to look like lipstick-wearing pigs with enormous vents and grilles everywhere to look sporty.

Being so rare, and so special, the E36 M3 Lightweight is incredibly desirable and highly valuable. Which is why that, with two days still left on the auction (at the time of writing this), its current bid is $88,888. Which means it will likely crest six figures by the end. What’s unfortunate about that is it might make the next owner want to preserve it, rather than drive it. Thankfully, with 88,000 miles on the clock, and a stone chip here and there, it isn’t a garage queen. So let’s hope the next driver puts even more miles on it and it gets the love it deserves.

[Source: Bring a Trailer]