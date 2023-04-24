The new BMW M3 Touring has the potential to become the best all-around daily driver in the history of the brand. It’s everything BMW enthusiasts want out of a car: its bonkers fast, capable of track, comfortable to drive everyday, and practical enough to carry a family of five. At least on paper that’s the case. But what’s it like to actually live with everyday? In this new video from YouTuber Joe Achilles, we get to see what it’s like to actually live with and how his modifications have made a difference.

Achilles is among the most qualified YouTubers to judge the M3 Touring because he’s owned three G8X-generation M3s. He had the G80 BMW M3 Competition when it first launched, then he traded that in for an M3 Competition xDrive, and then traded that car in for the G81 M3 Touring. So you could say that he’s quite familiar with the package.

At this point, so are we all. Aside from its longer roof and tailgate trunk, the BMW M3 Touring isn’t any different from the M3 Competition xDrive. It still uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged I6, making 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, it’s paired with the same eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, and powers all of its wheels, via an M-tuned xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The only different under the skin might be the M3 Touring’s revised spring and damper rates to handle the cars additional weight.

Like he did with his M3 Competition xDrive sedan, Achilles modified his M3 Touring a bit and it’s just about the perfect OEM+. Immediately, you can see some of the modifications Achilles made. For instance, you can see how flush the wheels are to the fenders, proving its use of wheel spacers, and how low it is to the ground. Achilles also added a new front lip, which looks more aggressive, and some yellow headlights, which are absolutely fantastic.

The BMW M3 Touring is an interesting car because it truly does offer most of the practicality someone would get of a crossover but also has the ability to whoop ass at the race track. There aren’t many cars that can actually do the school run and blast down the Nurburgring just for fun.

Achilles did a bit more to his car than I mentioned so it’s well worth checking it out to find out, so you might know what to do when it comes time to buy yours.