One of the most iconic BMW models ever made is arguably also among the prettiest to carry the famous roundel. We’re obviously talking about the 3.0 CSL E9, a homologation special of which only 1,265 cars were ever made. This one is even rarer since it’s one of just 500 vehicles built in right-hand drive. Despite being half a century old, it’s still almost entirely original.

Finished in the desirable Taiaga Green shade with black stripes, this Coupe Sport Lightweight has had its front fenders replaced with original panels purchased straight from BMW. The same can be said about the upholstery for the front seats. The 3.0 CSL E9 has covered a respectable 50,000 miles (nearly 80,500 kilometers) and is in nearly perfect condition, save for the wood trim on the inside that must be replaced.

This stunning example was ordered back in 1973 with the optional City Pack, which added niceties such as power windows, glass windows, and power steering among other goodies. Nick, the owner of the car, drives the 3.0 CSL E9 regularly and has even taken it on the Autobahn in Germany where he reached 140 mph (225 km/h) on an unrestricted section of the highway.

Not only does it have the original paint, but also the OEM chrome. The only regret Nick has is he didn’t install the wheels that were on his other 3.0 CSL E9, a yellow car example. Yes, he had two of them at one point. He also happens to have an Austin Healey he’s owned for a whopping 44 years, along with a 1937 Bentley and a 1935 MG, so it’s safe to say he has a soft spot for classic and vintage cars.

It wasn’t until 2003 that BMW dusted off the CSL badge again for the ultimate M3 E46. In 2022, the German luxury brand gave enthusiasts not one but two CSL models: the M4 CSL and the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL. The latter is limited to 50 units and is the most expensive model BMW has ever sold, priced at €750,000. It’s a tribute to the original 3.0 CSL E9 and uses the firm’s most powerful inline-six ever, linked to a manual gearbox sending 560 hp to the rear wheels.

Source: Hand Built Cars / YouTube