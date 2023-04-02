The embargo for BMW M2 drive reviews just lifted, which means you’re going to see the internet flooded with both written and video reviews. Of course, we couldn’t let everyone else have all the fun, so we decided to add a couple of our own. In these two new videos, you get to see the BMW M2 take on… the BMW M2, in an automatic-vs-manual M2 showdown. However, you also get to see a drag race between the two versions, to see which is fastest.

By now, you probably know the specs of the BMW M2 but, in case you don’t, I’ll run them down for you anyway. Powering the M2 is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged “S58” inline-six engine with 453 horsepower (460 PS) and 406 lb-ft of torque. That’s more power than the last-gen M2 CS. Though, it’s gonna need it, as the new M2 is a few hundred pounds heavier. Paired to that engine is either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, both of which send power to only the rear wheels.

In the first video, Horatiu had the chance to drive both the automatic and manual BMW M2 on public roads, for extensive periods of time, to see which is best. Obviously, the enthusiast choice is the manual, as it’s more engaging, provides more driver involvement, and is going to be worth more money down the line. No doubt about it, the manual M2 is a future classic in the making. However, the test was really about whether the M2 could be good with a traditional ZF eight-speed torque-converter auto. Surprisingly, it’s very good, enough to make even the most die-hard of purists question which is best.

The second video is less subjective. In it, we get to see two automatic versions of the BMW M2 go head-to-head in a drag race to see which is faster. Unfortunately, no manual was available for the test. But the general idea applies. For the majority of this century, automatic cars have been quicker than manual ones, simple because they can shift far quicker.

So while a driver is still fiddling around with a third pedal and a gear lever, the auto ‘box is already in the next gear, sending power to the road. We’re talking a second’s difference in power output but that has a profound affect on speed. Plus, the automatic car has launch control, while the manual car’s launch control is the driver’s left food.

Check out these two videos to see the BMW M2 in action and which transmission is best for you.