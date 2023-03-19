Following an encouraging sixth and ninth place at the 24 Hours of Daytona in late January during its maiden race, the BMW M Hybrid V8 managed to climb onto the podium for the first time. At the 12 Hours of Sebring, the #25 race car driven by Nick Yelloly, Sheldon van der Linde and Connor de Phillippi finished second in the GTP class. It crossed the finish line 2.9 seconds behind the pole-sitting Cadillac AXR of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, and Jack Aitken.

With just one hour to go, the #25 had an unscheduled brake change that caused the race car to lose a lap. Nevertheless, it managed to recuperate the lost ground and grab second.

In round two of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 2023, the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, and Marco Wittmann suffered a technical problem and had to retire after 172 laps. It finished eighth in the GTP class and 51st overall.

In the GTD class, BMW scored a 1-2 finish with the M4 GT3 of Paul Miller Racing with Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow taking turns behind the wheel Corey Lewis, followed by the race car operated by Turner Motorsport of Patrick Gallagher, Robby Foley, and Michael Dinan.

The next race of the IMSA season is scheduled for April 14-15 for the 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Source: BMW