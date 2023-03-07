The next-generation of MINI models is almost upon us. We haven’t seen a truly new MINI in ages and it’s good to know that’s going to change quite soon. One of the new models that we’re going to see is the next-gen MINI Countryman, which is going to be bigger and more SUV-like than ever before. In this new spy video, we get to see two versions of the next-gen MINI Countryman doing some winter testing in the snow (h/t to Motor1).

First up is the gas-powered version. But not just any gas-powered version, it seems to be the Countryman John Cooper Works, judging by its quad exhausts. We obviously don’t know for sure just yet but it’s hard to imagine any other sort of Countryman having quad exhaust pipes. Especially when you consider the fact that the Countryman JCW will likely have the exact same powertrain as the BMW X1 M35i, which will also have quad exhausts. If this is indeed a Countryman JCW, it will have BMW’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot with over 300 horsepower, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive.

There’s another Countryman in this video, though. If you want until the last 20 seconds or so, you’ll spot an all-electric MINI Countryman doing some high speed testing in the snow. You can tell it’s an electric model by the “Electric Test Vehicle” stickers on the sides of the car. It’s unclear what sort of electric powertrain it will have or how much power it will make but it’s a pretty easy mental leap to say that it will get the same mechanical gubbins as the BMW iX1. In that car, two motors—one at each axle—combine for 308 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. Expect similar figures from the MINI Countryman EV. This test mule hauls some ass in the snow, too.

In terms of looks, the new Countryman is far more of an SUV than the previous generations. It’s more upright, boxier, and features more traditional SUV proportions. Though, that’s to be expected, as even MINI customers are leaning more toward SUVs in this modern market. What might be interesting is how MINI incorporates BMW’s latest iDrive system into its cabins while still maintaining the brand’s style. We already know that the MINI Countryman will be among the first cars to get iDrive 9, so we’re curious to see how it’s implemented. Thankfully, all of our questions should be answered by the end of the year.

[h/t: Motor1]