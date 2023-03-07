If you can feel some hype building for the next-gen BMW X2, you’re not alone. Recent spy photos and renders have shown off a completely different looking X2 than the one we currently have and it’s far better for it. Not only does it look better, though, it should also be a better car overall. Some new spy photos have surfaced, showing off more of its design, as well as its interior. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

The specific BMW X2 seen in these photos seems to be an M Performance model, judging by its grille, sporty wheels, and hilariously long exhausts. The latter of which are just there for testing and it will have normal looking tips come production time. That means we’re likely looking at the BMW X2 M35i, which will be the follow up to the current X2 M35i and hopefully quite a bit better.

As with previous spy photos, the BMW X2 looks completely different from the car it replaces in these new shots. If anything it looks more like a shrunken BMW X4. This specific test mule is covered in more camouflage than most but we can see a couple of new interesting details on its body. For instance, the grille seems to have a honeycomb pattern, rather than vertical slats, which indicates its M Performance nature. It also has a funky tailgate spoiler, which stands quite proud.

These photos also give us a look inside. Most of its cabin is pretty predictable, as it looks like the interior of an X1. However, there are two interesting details. First, it has unique looking seats, which are sportier looking than standard X1 seats, feature two-tone leather, and have interesting stitch patterns. The second interesting point is the paddle shifter design. It looks like the X2 M35i will have the same carbon fiber paddles as the new BMW M3 and M4. That’s an interesting choice because it does tie the car closer to genuine M cars for customers but it’s also not a genuine M car, so it sort of dilutes the brand a bit.

Under the hood, the BMW X2 M35i will have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot making over 300 horsepower and it will likely continue to use the X1’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The standard X1 is already fun to drive, so adding more power, more grip, and better handling should make it a blast. In the case of the X2 M35i, it will also massive improve on the looks of its predecessor.

[Source: Car Scoops]