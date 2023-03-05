Just about everyone knows the B58 engine is a force to be reckoned with but is the inline-six potent enough to fight a pair of modified V6s? To answer this question, YouTuber Sam CarLegion lined up the pre-LCI M340i xDrive against a Genesis G70 with the 3.3-liter mill and the Audi S5 Sportback with its 3.0-liter engine.

With 392 hp and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) on tap, the M Performance 3 Series is the least powerful of the trio. The Asian luxury sedan has 420 hp and 400 lb-ft (544 Nm) whereas the model carrying the fabled Four Rings boasts 397 hp and 491 lb-ft (668 Nm). All three have automatic transmissions sending turbocharged power to both axles, with the Genesis being slightly lighter than the two German models.

On paper, the M340i seems to be the weakest of the group, but numbers don’t tell the whole story. The BMW and Audi were neck and neck throughout the first drag, crossing the finish line virtually at the same time while the Genesis was dead last. It was déjà vu in the second drag race, although the S5 had a slight edge at the end.

It was a different story in the subsequent rolling race from 32 mph (50 km/h) as the G70 was not only able to keep up the pace with the M340i, but it actually won the showdown. Surprisingly, the S5 Sportback was way behind, seemingly due to its slow-to-respond transmission. The roll race was repeated, this time at 50 mph (80 km/h), but with an identical outcome.

Genesis models with aftermarket tuning are few and far between but it looks like the G70 is properly quick with the right mods. On the other hand, the M340i xDrive was stock, so it wasn’t apples to apples. BMW has a habit of deliberating underrating its engines and this inline-six is no exception, proving once more it likely has more punch than advertised.

Source: Sam CarLegion / YouTube