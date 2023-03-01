2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Overview

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the least expensive new BMW on sale. That doesn’t mean it’s a bargain bin special, though. On the contrary, it’s a much better overall entry-level vehicle than the old 320i ever was. It’s available as either front- or all-wheel drive and drives convincingly BMW, despite the lack of rear-wheel drive. The coupe variant – the 2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe – is looked at separately. Overall, the Gran Coupe is less grand than its name implies but still offers great standard equipment and is a competent daily driver.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available with two different powertrains. The 228i and 228i xDrive are separated only by all-wheel drive and receive motivation from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The M235i xDrive comes only as all-wheel drive and offers a more aggressive turbo-four with 302 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque and provides a zero to 60 mph sprint of under five seconds.

Overall, performance for the 2 Series rivals or exceeds that of its contemporaries. Customers shopping against the Acura Integra or Audi A3 will find it responsive and powerful by comparison. An eight-speed automatic transmission optimizes efficiency but does a good job impersonating a performance car in Sport mode or when shifting via the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA rates the BMW 228i Gran Coupe at 24 city / 34 highway for a combined rating of 28 mpg. xDrive variants of the 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will see one less mpg across the board. The hotter M235i xDrive mirrors the efficiency of the lower-powered xDrive version – as long as you can keep your foot light on the gas. The 13.2-gallon tank means you should be able to see around 400 miles from a tank if you are doing mostly highway driving.

Interior and Cargo Space

The interior of the 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is typical BMW and feels much more upscale than the price tag suggests. Standard Sensatec upholstery and Live Cockpit Plus come standard and make it hard to tell between the interior of this car and almost any other BMW still using iDrive 7 (2023 X3, 2023 5 Series, etc.). Standard comfort options are sparse, so we’d at least add heated seats with a heated steering wheel ($550) and the Convenience Package ($1,650) for keyless entry and a panoramic moonroof.

15.2 cubic feet of trunk space handily beats the Audi A3 and every Mercedes-Benz in the segment (A-Class or CLA). Car and Driver fit five carry-ons in the trunk and an additional nine with the back seats folded down.

2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Technology and Connectivity

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto pair up to an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and Live Cockpit Plus comes standard, offering a configurable and fully-digital gauge cluster. A larger 10.25-inch screen is available as part of the Premium Package. Built-in navigation with voice commands comes standard, as does a one-year SiriusXM satellite radio trial. A ten-speaker stereo system is nothing to write home about. An optional Harman Kardon stereo system is noticeably better, and wireless charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot are also available. Gesture control is apparently available for $250, and the 2 Series is one of the last BMWs to offer it.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe continues to offer exceptional value regarding driver assistance tech. Blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, frontal collision warning, and speed limit info all come standard. In addition, Active Cruise Control is available.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pricing

The 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe starts at $37,800, and you can have xDrive for $2,000 more. The quicker M235i xDrive commands a nearly $10,000 premium – $47,600.

2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe FAQ