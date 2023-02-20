The 2023 Chicago Auto Show kicked off last week and BMW has an impressive presence in the Windy City. Alongside the BMW X7 Facelift and the XM Power SUV, the Bavarians also brought to the show’s floors one of their best selling crossovers – the BMW X1. The latest generation 2023 BMW X1 is now arriving at dealers around the world, but as always, we had a chance to review the car before that. Yet, we wanted to spend some more time with the sleek and stylish X1 in Chicago and in the video below we will give you a quick overview of the car.

More Premium Than Before

As you’d expect, the 2023 BMW X1 brings a combination of affordability, sleek design, attractive interior, and practicality. The color lineup is equally exciting for the entry-level crossover, such as the striking Phytonic Blue showcased at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The new BMW X1 has a youthful appearance with its compact size, bold design lines, and aggressive proportions, which makes it appealing to younger buyers.

BMW recognizes this demographic and has expanded the X1’s color options beyond the typical neutral tones of white, black, and gray. Instead, customers can select from fun colors like Utah Orange, Cape York Green, San Remo Green, Blue Bay Lagoon Metallic, and Phytonic Blue, which is usually reserved for sportier models like the BMW M340i and X3 M40i.

Only One Engine In the United States

While the X1 currently only offers one model variant, the xDrive28i, in the United States, it delivers a satisfying driving experience with its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, enabling the car to reach 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds. Though not exceptionally quick, the X1 offers a fun drive, making it one of the most enjoyable compact crossovers on the market, especially when equipped with the M Sport package, which provides paddle shifters to allow for manual gear shifts.

Overall, the BMW X1 offers a premium, compact, and sporty crossover that is perfect for families seeking a fun and practical vehicle. In particular, the sporty design of the Phytonic Blue X1 is likely to appeal to those who desire a standout and stylish vehicle.