BMW is giving the X5 a comprehensive facelift with a more powerful plug-in hybrid and a first-ever X5 M60i but what about diesel engines? Over in Europe where this type of powertrain remains fairly popular, the BMW X5 xDrive30d is getting a big upgrade for the 2024 model year. Official images have yet to be revealed, so these screenshots from the German configurator will have to suffice for now.

The turbocharged inline-six has been updated not only for extra power but also to improve fuel consumption and cut emissions. The engineers have fitted steel pistons (instead of aluminum) to achieve higher combustion pressure and have further worked on oil separation. On the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive30d, there’s a newly developed common-rail direct injection system with solenoid valve injectors. BMW has also added 48-volt, mild-hybrid technology to reduce fuel consumption and add low-end boost.

With 294 horsepower and 670 Newton-meters on tap, the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive30d gains 33 hp and 50 Nm over the pre-LCI model once you take into account the extra oomph coming from the e-motor. On its own, the mild-hybrid system produces 12 hp and 200 Nm. For those planning to go flat out on the Autobahn, the top speed is rated at 145 mph (233 km/h), or a little bit more than before. The newly gained punch enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.1 seconds, thus making it four-tenths of a second quicker than before.

As with all versions of the 2024 BMW X5, the diesel version uses a new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with Launch Control and a Sprint function. While the former is self-explanatory, the latter automatically shifts to the lowest possible gear immediately after the driver pulls the left shift paddle for at least a second.

The German luxury brand says an additional diesel variant will follow this summer. It’s too soon to say whether BMW is referring to the xDrive25d or the xDrive40d but we do know the bonkers quad-turbo M50d is not returning.

Needless to say, the equivalent BMW X6 xDrive30d and the other future diesel model benefit from the same upgrades as the equivalent X5.

Source: BMW