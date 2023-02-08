BMW UK is wasting no time getting the new X5 LCI in front of its customers. Typically, the online configurator takes a few days, sometimes a few weeks, to debut after a new car launches. But in the UK, it was all of about five minutes. They were on the ball, over there. So if you’re a potential UK customers, you can now go configure your future BMW X5 LCI.

The BMW X5 LCI starts at £68,070 for the entry-level model, the X5 xDrive30d X-Line. There are two different model packages you can also get an M Sport package with the xDrive30d, which makes it a bit sportier looking. There’s also two other models available, the xDrive50e plug-in hybrid and the M60i M Performance. However, to get the xDrive50e, you have to also get the M Sport package, which makes it quite pricey to start, at £79,265. If you want the X5 M60i, you’ll have to jump all the way up to £90,470.

All models come with the same set of exterior colors, save for one. So all three X5s will get the the usual black and white colors, along with Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Manhattan Green, Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue, and Frozen Grey. They all also get the BMW Individual Ametrin Red. However, the BMW X5 M60i also gets Marina Bay Blue as an option.

Inside, they all get the usual black, cream, and brown leather choices and can choose from either Sansafin fake leather or Merino leather. Thankfully, there are actually some nice wood trims, including both dark and light woods, to go with the carbon fiber and piano black.

The new BMW X5 LCI is likely going to be a hit with customers because it keeps all of the things we love about the X5—its handsome design, great interior, and superb SUV driving dynamics—but adds some sharper styling touches and upgraded (mostly) technology. While it isn’t cheap, it offers a lot of SUV for the money and existing customers are likely going to love it.

[Source: BMW UK]