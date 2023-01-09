The i Vision Dee is more than just a preview of an electric 3 Series Sedan. It foretells a new design language for BMW and the next generation of technologically advanced cars. The concept from CES was touted as being the “ultimate companion” by featuring a built-in assistant with “intelligent, almost human capabilities.” So much so that it can even mimic emotions and moods with its digital kidney grille that blends with a fresh take on the double headlight design.

It is clear BMWs of tomorrow will be substantially different than the cars we fell in love with growing up. However, the German luxury brand won’t force owners to rely exclusively on the car’s artificial intelligence to use the available features. Stephan Durach, senior vice president of BMW Group’s connected company development unit, spoke with CarBuzz in Las Vegas about how AI won’t necessarily have to be the answer to everything.

“If you don’t want to talk to your car you don’t have to. BMW will always have the latest technology and apps [but] there will always be different possibilities to interact with your product. Intensive customer testing before any product is launched. [Things like] cultural differences are all being taken into account.”

“Different possibilities” means BMWs of the future are still going to have shortcut buttons for certain functions rather than having to control everything via the integrated AI system. However, Adrian Van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, did tell us at CES 2023 a further reduction of conventional buttons is planned. Although the i Vision Dee was intentionally oversimplified, it did offer a preview of minimalist interiors with reduced switchgear.

As seen on the i Vision Dee concept, Neue Klasse models will make use of an advanced head-up display that will change how owners interact with cars. The huge screens we have today could be going away, with CEO Oliver Zipse stating they might even be outlawed 10 years from now for being a distraction.

