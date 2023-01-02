With 2022 in the rearview mirror, MINI’s Mexican branch decided to end an eventful year with a colorful Clubman to conclude its local cultural activities. This second-generation model was partially covered with cempasúchil flowers, the Mexican marigold featuring a plethora of small orangish petals. The posh wagon with a floral theme was showcased at the “Cempasúchil – La Experiencia,” an audio-video exhibition held in Mexico City.

Mind you, those are artificial Mexican marigolds, and you’ll notice the remaining exposed areas of the car were given a matte black look. MINI showcased the unique Clubman in the performance-oriented S specification with a mural of a hummingbird in the background. It’s a representative bird of the Mexican culture and around 57 species can be found locally.

BMW-owned MINI has been selling the current Clubman (codenamed F54) since 2015 and is unlikely to transition the model to a third generation. With the Concept Aceman, the Oxford-based brand has strongly suggested an electric crossover will indirectly replace the combustion-engined small wagon. That wouldn’t come as a big surprise since the Clubman is a niche model and there’s more money to be made in the SUV segment.

The Clubman paved the way for bigger and bigger MINIs as the existing model stretches at a generous 4,275 mm (168.3 in) long. Those nifty barn doors remain an interesting feature after all these years even though the posh wagon is far less practical than other similarly sized models. It remains a unique proposition and caters to a specific audience looking to stand out while enjoying the chicness MINIs are associated with.

Held from mid-October until the end of last year, the aforementioned “Cempasúchil – La Experiencia” exhibition where the cheerful Clubman was showcased included no fewer than 800,000 cempasúchil flowers. More than 10 digital animators projected a cumulative 720 hours of art in dedicated immersive areas.

Source: MINI