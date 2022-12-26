Despite not having the best World Cup performance of his career, football superstar Cristian Ronaldo gets the ultimate Christmas gift. Santa has been generous to one of the best footballers of our times and gifted him a Rolls-Royce Dawn. The Portuguese was getting ready for the traditional Christmas dinner before his wife Georgina pulled him to the side to reveal his present.

Ronaldo’s affinity for expensive and rare cars is well known. His car collection can rival the best in the world. He has, or used to have, a Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari Monza SP1, McLaren Senna, Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus, Lamborghini Aventador, Porsche 911 turbo S, Ferrari F430, Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Phantom Drophead.

Sexiest Rolls-Royce

Now a beautiful white Rolls-Royce Dawn joins his exquisite garage. The drophead Dawn is based on the Ghost and Wraith, and at the time of its unveil it was described by Rolls as “the sexiest Rolls-Royce ever built.” According to Rolls, 80 percent of the Dawn’s body panels are new and it even gets some new interior bits to differentiate itself. The overall profile of the car is reminiscent of the Wraith, though, and that’s a very good thing. The Dawn is a magnificent looking thing, it’s genuinely gorgeous, inside out.

The main attraction of the Dawn is top-down driving, and the ragtop drops in 22 seconds and can do so at speeds up to 30 mph. And it’s impressively quiet as it lowers, with no mechanical or motor noise to speak of. And once the magically quiet roof has been neatly tucked away, the Dawn really arrives. It has a luxury power boat look to it with the roof down that is mesmerizing.

V12 and 563 Horsepower

Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 TwinTurbo. It delivers 563 horsepower, running to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. The eight-speed automatic transmission is tuned for tranquility, while the GPS-assisted transmission determines when it should change gears, considering whether the car is going uphill, downhill, or around corners.

Unfortunately, Rolls-Royce has discontinued the Dawn, but we do expect an electric version of it to arrive in the future. The luxury brand has recently unveiled the Spectre, an electric Rolls which will pave the road for other models in the future. You can see Ronaldo’s Rolls-Royce Dawn on Instagram.