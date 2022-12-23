Saving the best for last, BMW unveiled the reborn 3.0 CSL about a month ago as the highlight of the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The online premiere was shortly followed by the coupe’s public debut in Munich, Germany at the BMW Welt where the prototype was displayed. If you missed it then, the revived Coupe Sport Lightweight will celebrate its auto show debut next month in Belgium.

The new 3.0 CSL will be displayed at the BMW stand from January 14 to 22, 2023 at the Heysel Exhibition Center where the Brussels Auto Show is programmed to take place. If the ultra-exclusive M doesn’t tickle your fancy, BMW’s booth will be packed with other performance cars, chief of which are the new M2 G87, the first-ever M3 Touring, the controversial XM, recently facelifted Z4 M40i, and the electric i4 M50.

BMW’s presence at the event won’t be all about sporty vehicles as the latest-generation X1 is also attending the show in the plug-in hybrid (xDrive25e) and electric (iX1 xDrive30) flavors. For the family man, the 2 Series Active Tourer will be there as the electrified 225e, joined by a 320e Sedan. Other cars include the much bigger X7 xDrive40d, an iX xDrive40, and the i7 xDrive60.

Aside from the 3.0 CSL, another Belgian premiere for the BMW Group will be the MINI Concept Aceman, which we first saw back in July. The Oxford-based automaker is attending the 2023 Brussels Auto Show with the Cooper SE, Countryman PHEV, Cooper S Convertible, and a five-door Cooper.

Coinciding with the reveal of the lineups attending the show is BMW Group Belux’s ambition to double sales of electric vehicles in 2023. If the target will be achieved, it means EVs will account for a quarter of all sales in the country. Already in 2022, plug-in hybrids and purely electric models represented half of the total sales.

BMW will bolster its eco-friendly portfolio next year with the arrival of the new 5 Series in plug-in hybrid and purely electric (i5) versions.

Source: BMW