Unveiled at the 1992 British Motor Show in Birmingham, the classic MINI Cabriolet went on sale the following year. It had a steep asking price of 28,900 marks and was a short-lived product since only 1,081 cars were ever made until the model was discontinued three years later in 1996. To celebrate three decades since the car hit the market, MINI is launching a Convertible Seaside Edition based on the Cooper S specification.

The limited-run special version is finished in Caribbean Aqua with dual decorative strips finished in white and running across almost the entire side profile of the posh cabrio. A closer look reveals a “30” motif graphic adorning the wheel center caps and the front apron. Speaking of which, the alloys measure 18 inches and come in a two-tone finish.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are graphic numbers in light and dark blue on the side scuttle while the rear hosts “Seaside” lettering in orange. For the interior, MINI has applied decorative trim stripes on the dashboard while a “30” logo can be found on the steering wheel, floor mats, and the key fob. The car comes equipped as standard with the Premium Plus pack, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch infotainment.

Being a Cooper S at its core, the stylish convertible is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine making 178 hp and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of torque. It’s enough four-cylinder BMW B48 punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 7.2 seconds.

The MINI Convertible Seaside Edition is already available to order in the UK where it retails from £34,500 OTR. Deliveries to customers will commence in March 2023.

The BMW-owned marque has already confirmed there will be a next-generation convertible. While the current model is manufactured in The Netherlands by the VDL Nedcar, the replacement will be built at home in Oxford. The new model is expected to hit the market around the middle of the decade.

Source: MINI