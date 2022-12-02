You are spoiled for choice when it comes to buying an M4 since there’s an extensive list of customization options. Aside from choosing between rear- or all-wheel drive, manual or automatic transmission, and from the standard or Competition version, BMW offers numerous ways to spice up your sports coupe. Customers willing to splurge on their next purchase might get some inspiration from a new official build created for the 2022 Essen Motor Show.

It’s based on the M4 Competition without xDrive and stands out courtesy of its Individual paint. BMW decided to go with Purple Silk and combine it with a carbon fiber roof complemented by several M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the optional 1000 M wheels with ceramic brakes featuring gold calipers, front canards, and a carbon fiber rear wing.

Since we mentioned carbon fiber, it’s also used for the front splitter and side skirt attachments, as well as for the shark fin antenna, fuel filler gas cap, and the ornament surrounding the M4 badge on the front fenders. At the back, the centrally mounted stacked tips are part of the optional exhaust system that shaves off about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) compared to the standard setup and comes with flap control. M-branded valve stem caps round off the changes on the outside.

The M4 Competition Coupe for Essen also happens to have a few upgrades on the inside where the shift paddles are made from carbon fiber. In addition, the central armrest has been covered in Alcantara with contrasting stitching by using the three M colors. Other niceties include the carbon bucket seats, M door pins, and M Performance branding for the door sills bathed in carbon, which has also been used extensively for the dashboard and steering wheel.

The high-spec M4 shares the spotlight in Essen with a 2023 M2 also generously equipped with M Performance Parts. Other cars prepared by BMW for the show include the M240i, M3 Touring, i4 M50, and an M135i in Urban Green. The MotoGP Safety Car version of the M division’s super wagon is also attending the show.

Source: BMW