BMW finally did what its fans have been asking it to do for ages with the new 3.0 CSL: build a production version of a concept car. BMW has quite a few excellent looking modern concept cars and, with the debut of each one, fans have begged BMW to make production versions. Now that it finally did it, BMW should do more. But which one should it do next?

There are quite a few good ones to choose from. There’s the stunning BMW 328 Hommage concept, a gorgeous retro-futuristic two-seat roadster. There’s also the BMW M2 2002 Hommage Concept, which is a throwback to the car that turned BMW into the Ultimate Driving Machine that it is today. However, the concept car I think BMW should build most is the BMW M1 Hommage concept.

When BMW M announced it’d be making a standalone M car, something not built on a pre-existing BMW product, the M1 was one of the first things to come to enthusiasts’ minds. They prayed that BMW would build the M1 Hommage concept and turn it into a real car. Not only would it be a special, standalone M car and a concept car come to life but it would also be the supercar that BMW fans have been begging for. It’d be a combination of the three things BMW fans have been asking for. Plus, it would just be awesome.

A few months back, the godfather of the original BMW M1, Jochen Neerpasch, said that his original plan was for BMW M to continuously develop the M1, generation after generation, and sort of make it BMW’s answer to the Porsche 911. Hearing that and knowing BMW never did it is almost painful. Recreating the M1 Hommage could be BMW’s chance to finally make that happen.

BMW could also make it fully electric. Just imagine it now: a fully-electric BMW M1 with styling like the Hommage concept? It would be the coolest car BMW could ever make. And imagine it was priced similar to, say, the Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, and Aston Martin Vantage. That would be an astonishingly cool car and one that would cement BMW as at least one of the coolest EV makers in the world. It would also act as a flagship EV, to get customers excited about entry-level EVs. In a way, it’d be the electric Audi R8. That car made the world look at Audi differently and it drove customers into Audi dealerships, so they could buy A4s and Q5s, just to have a car from the same brand that made Tony Stark’s car.

Will BMW ever do it? No, absolutely not. And if it did, it would be some limited, ultra-exclusive model that only the world’s richest billionaires could afford, just like the new 3.0 CSL, instead of something that normal BMW customers could aspire to. However, one can dream, right?