Live from the BMW Welt, we bring you the first real life video of the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL. The highly limited, bespoke model was unveiled earlier today before it lands in customers’ hands in 2023. With a rumored price of 750,000 euros, the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL will be sold to 50 customers from around the world, excluding the U.S. market. While it’s likely that some units might end in the U.S., the chances of seeing them on the road are slim to none since the car is not homologated for this market.

Plenty of Carbon Fiber Parts

This new BMW 3.0 CSL revival is a mostly handmade, extremely limited, driver’s car version of a BMW M4. The body of the 3.0 CSL is almost entirely made from carbon fiber. Almost every single body panel is made from CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) and goes through a meticulous painting process by hand, which takes around six days. The paint process has eight steps, including sanding and different coats, and a specialized assembly line was built just for the construction and finishing of the CSL’s carbon body panels. The aero bits, such as the rear wing, are made from fiberglass.The total curb weight is 1,624 kg (3,580 lbs), slightly lower than the BMW M4 CSL.

6-Speed Manual and RWD

All 3.0 CSLs will be painted in Alpine White with the BMW M stripe livery, to honor the original 3.0 CSL’s racing livery. Inside, the BMW 3.0 CSL gets the same hardcore racing bucket seats that are available on the M4 CSL, carbon fiber door panels and more carbon fiber trim. There is even a very unique shifter for the six-speed manual transmission.

Under the hood of the BMW 3.0 CSL is a slightly tuned version of the M4 CSL’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six. For 3.0 CSL-duty, it makes 560 horsepower, which isn’t up too much from the M4 CSL but is enough to make it the most powerful six-cylinder BMW in history. The engine develops a maximum torque of 550 Nm at 7,200 rpm. With its 560 horsepower and relatively low (by modern standards) curb weight, it has a kilogram-to-horsepower ratio of just 2.9, versus the 6.2 of the original car.

Without any further ado, let's take a close look at the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL