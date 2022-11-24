The BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile gets to live another day. Earlier today, BMW M has finally unveiled their last anniversary gift – the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL. The special M car is hardly a surprise. We began reporting on the special model nearly a year ago, but now it’s finally time to see it in real life. Therefore, earlier today, we went to the BMW Welt in Munich to capture the highly limited 3.0 CSL. The 50 units run will begin in early 2023 with a rumored price of 750,000 euros. Clearly, the price tag has been one of the most debated topics around the car, but as it goes with highly limited and exclusive products, there is no “right” price.

50 Units, Not Homologated For The U.S. Market

Most of the BMW 3.0 CSL units are destined for Europe, followed by Asian markets. Unfortunately, the new BMW 3.0 CSL is not homologated for the U.S. market, yet, car collectors could still get their hands on one under the “Show and Display” rule. So we’re betting one at least one unit making it on this side of the ocean.

As we hinted before, the new CSL is based on the previous 30 CSL Hommage. And that’s being reflected also with the front grille approach. Compared to the current M3/M4 models, the new BMW 3.0 CSL gets a toned down kidney grille, yet still larger than on previous BMWs. The yellow laser lights and wire-like taillights are imported from the BMW M4 CSL, while the rest of the body is handmade in Dingolfing.

Total Weight: 1,624 kg (3,580 lbs)

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) components can be found throughout the entire body bringing down the weight to 1,624 kg (3,580 lbs). Of course, the CSL rear wing is back as well, same as the roof-mounted spoiler. The Hofmeister Kink has gone through a redesign though, as it’s the case with newer BMW models. A total of 22 individual parts are painted in a process specially designed for the BMW 3.0 CS. All 3.0 CSLs will be painted in Alpine White with the BMW M stripe livery, to honor the original 3.0 CSL’s racing livery. The special paint process adds an extra 6,700 manual work hours.

There is only one wheel option: 20 inches at the front and 21 at the back, wrapped around Michelin tires. At 930 Nm, the torque applied during the assembly of the centre locks is the highest value for a BMW production series car. The chassis has also been tuned with the Adaptive M Suspension. The standard M carbon ceramic brakes measure 400×38 mm on the front axle with single-piston fixed-caliper brakes and 380×28 mm at the rear and features red-painted brake calipers.

Inside, the M carbon bucket seats are standard and they feature a unique design compared to the BMW M4 CSL, for example. A 3.0 CSL emblem is engraved into aluminum plates of the headrest inserts. The gearshift knob is made exclusively for the BMW 3.0 CSL.

Of course, the heart comes from the regular BMW M3 and M4 family. The S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six makes 560 horsepower. The engine develops a maximum torque of 550 Nm at 7,200 rpm. With its 560 horsepower and relatively low (by modern standards) curb weight, it has a kilogram-to-horsepower ratio of just 2.9, versus the 6.2 of the original car.

To see the details on this new 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL, click the photo gallery below:

[Photos by instagram.com/chrism2f87]