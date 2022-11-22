Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Designworks has been a wholly-owned BMW subsidiary since 1995. The two started a fruitful collaboration before that as the first project came in 1986 for a conceptual design of the seat that would go on to be installed in the original 8 Series Coupe. The studio was also involved in the development of the first-generation X5, the 3 Series E46, and the gorgeous Z8 roadster, They also penned some concepts, specifically the i3 and i8 duo along with the fabric-bodied GINA.

Designworks isn’t all about BMWs as it has had a variety of clients outside of the automotive industry, including aviation, rail, and consumer electronics sectors. Their latest collaboration is with Club Car, a company specializing in golf carts and small utility vehicles. Meet the new CRU, touted as being a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) with a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) and a maximum loaded weight of 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms).

Manufactured in Augusta, Georgia, the Club Car CRU has been developed to fall into the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) classification for Low Speed Vehicles (LSV). It can be driven on public roads and has a maximum range of 15 to 20 miles (24 to 32 kilometers). Once the battery is depleted, it can be fully recharged in approximately 14 hours from a 110V to 120V electrical outlet.

Power is provided by an electric motor with a continuous output of 10 hp and a peak of 30 hp. The CRU weighs 2,200 pounds (997 kilograms) and benefits from electric power steering and hydraulic discs at both axles. It’s 155 inches (3.93 meters) long, 74 inches (1.88 meters) wide, and 77 inches(1.95 meters) tall, with a 115-inch (2.9-meter) wheelbase and a 5.5-inch (14-cm) ground clearance.

Designworks took inspiration from their previous work on yachts, developing folding front and rear seats along with a retractable center table. The CRU can accommodate up to four people on an L-shaped bench and swiveling front seats. It has been engineered to meet the SAE J2358 standard by featuring seatbelt anchorage and rollover protection.

Carrying a starting price of $29,334, the Club Car CRU certainly isn’t cheap considering you can buy an actual electric car for not much more. The BMW Group’s own MINI Cooper SE kicks off at $34,225 for the 2023MY before any applicable EV incentives that considerably drive the price down.

Source: Club Car