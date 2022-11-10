MINI is known to play the special edition card quite a bit more often than other automakers and this latest example comes from Japan. The Countryman SE is now being offered in the Land of the Rising Sun as a limited-run “MINI Crossover Albert Bridge Edition PHEV.” The complicated name is a nod to the Albert Bridge, which spans the River Thames in London and connects Chelsea to Battersea. As to why it’s called “Crossover,” that’s how the Countryman is sold in Japan.

Albert Bridge is certainly one of the city’s most famous landmarks, and rather surprisingly, it has served as inspiration for a special version of the Countryman SE. While the decision for the name might seem strange at first, MINI explains the plug-in hybrid powertrain serves as a bridge from current cars with combustion engines to pure EVs. As a refresher, the BMW-owned marque has already announced plans to exclusively sell electric cars from the early 2030s.

As for the car itself, it’s essentially a high-specification version with a Rooftop Gray paint combined with a black roof and side mirror caps. The Crossover Albert Bridge Edition PHEV sits on 19-inch wheels and has an assortment of piano black exterior accents. Inside, MINI uses Chester leather in Indigo Blue, along with velour floor mats and a Nappa leather steering wheel.

Miscellaneous upgrades include the floating center caps included as standard equipment, body decals on the front doors, and unique door sill decoration. The JDM-spec Crossover Albert Bridge Edition PHEV comes with active cruise control (with stop & go), wireless charging for your smartphone, a rearview camera, Parking Assist, and various driving aids.

MINI is already accepting orders in Japan and will kick off deliveries next month. The electrified crossover costs ¥ 5,590,000, which works out to about $38,800 at current exchange rates.

It’s worth mentioning the second-generation Countryman due in 2023 will eschew the PHEV version to offer a pure EV drivetrain related to the BMW iX1.

Source: MINI