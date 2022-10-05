The BMW 3 Series is available in a multitude of configurations, albeit most of them are restricted to the European market where you can get a wagon and/or diesel engines. The US lineup is quite simple and it starts off with this – the 330i. However, this is not the cheapest 3er LCI money can buy in North America since it has a few options. That includes the xDrive setup available for an extra $2,000 on top of the sports sedan’s starting price of $42,300 MSRP.

You’ll also have to fork out more money for the Dravit Grey Metallic paint ($1,500) and this M Sport specification commands a $3,100 premium. In return for your hard-earned money, BMW will install those 19-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish, an adaptive M suspension, the Shadowline exterior trim, an M-branded steering wheel, and sports seats. As for the interior, this build keeps things simple with black perforated Sensatec (synthetic leather) and the standard wood oak grain trim on the dashboard and center console.

The dual-screen setup introduced with the iDrive 8 is standard across the range, but the head-up display is part of the $1,350 Premium Package. It also encompasses a heated steering wheel and front seats, Comfort Access keyless entry, and lumbar driver support. This 330i M Sport build also happens to have the remote engine start ($300) and the Driving Assistance Package ($700) with lane departure warning, active blind spot detection, and the active driving assistant.

Add into the mix the $200 wireless charging pad, $875 Harman Kardon sound system, and the $995 destination charge, and you’re looking at a 3 Series LCI that costs nearly $54,000. While that doesn’t make it cheap by any means, it is far less expensive than an M3 Competition xDrive you can option all the way up to roughly $115,000.

An even pricier 3 Series facelift is on the way considering BMW is putting the finishing touches on a limited-run M3 CS special edition expected to break cover in early 2023.

Source: BeamerView / YouTube