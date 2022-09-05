The average new car price in the United States hit an all-time record of $48,182 in July, according to research conducted by Kelley Blue Book. Shopping in the luxury segment will make an even bigger dent in your bank account as prices for premium vehicles have skyrocketed in recent years. Take for example this BMW X7 M60i, which costs six figures.

The M Performance version of BMW’s largest SUV begins at $103,100 and you can add plenty of extras to drive up the price furthermore. In this case, this Marina Blue Bay Metallic example with 22-inch black wheels will set you back a cool $112,875 after ticking a few boxes on the list with options. One of them would have to be the Full Merino Leather black interior available for $2,700.

Being a six-seat version, it has the optional second-row captain’s chairs that cost an additional $850. The piano black trim on the dashboard and center console is an Individual option and can be had for a steep $1,080. The X7 M60i has no fewer than four packages, including the desirable M Sport Professional Package ($300) with upgraded brakes and the extended Shadowline trim.

Those looking to spend even more money on a BMW SUV can get the ALPINA XB7, which has also been facelifted for 2023. Pricing info has not been released, but the pre-LCI version was available for the 2022MY for $142,295. The XM Label coming next year is likely to cost even more, and in the meantime, the iX M60 is another six-figure SUV model as it kicks off from $108,900.

People who prefer the V8 grunt over a silent electric vehicle will want the X7 M60i, especially since it’s more practical by offering three-row seating. This one has the fancy Glass Controls with diamond-cut glass trim elements for the newly designed gear selector, start/stop button, and the iDrive controller. They’re part of the $2,100 Executive Package that also adds front massaging seats along with heated and cooled cupholders.

As for the Climate Comfort Package also included here, it costs $1,600 and comes with five-zone automatic climate control as well as heated front and rear seats. The Driving Assistance Pro Package rounds off the list of upgrades with semi-autonomous tech for $1,700.

