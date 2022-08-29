One of the exclusive features for the 2023 BMW X7 is the addition of a new Trailer Assist Mode. The new function will tremendously help with the parking maneuver of a boat or trailer which is not always an easy feat. When you have a trailer or boat hooked up to the X7, you can use the iDrive controller to steer the direction of travel to the perfect parking spot. The BMW X7 will take over the process by accelerating, braking and steering the trailer. The new BMW X7 has a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 lbs (3,500 kilograms).

Trailer Assist Mode Setup

To sample the new Trailer Assist Mode in the 2023 BMW X7, the Bavarians setup a demo at the BMW Performance Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i was hooked to a lightweight trailer in order to explain this functionality. The process starts with the activation of the Trailer Mode in the Driving Settings – Driving Assistance. Next, you select the Trailer option. But how does the BMW X7 know the size of the trailer and how will it react to steering inputs with a long wheelbase car?

First, the car needs to learn more about the trailer attached to the car. So with the trailer detection in progress, one needs to drive the BMW X7 for a short period of time. After the X7 learns about the type of trailer attached to the car, you can now start to back into your garage. Yet, the Trailer Assist system is canceled if the X7 reaches 6 mph (10 km/h). Next, by using the touchscreen inputs or the iDrive knob, you can steer the angle of the hitch.

The BMW X7 will start to back into your parking spot or garage performing the steering inputs on its own. Of course, you can continue to adjust the steering angle of the trailer by using the iDrive system. In the video below, we take a close look at the new Trailer Assist Mode and show the functionality in real life scenarios.