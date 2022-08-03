So far, Rolls-Royce has been pretty secretive about its upcoming Spectre EV. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is going to be the brand’s first-ever fully-electric vehicle. It will also replace the Wraith as Rolls’ two-door GT coupe. However, that’s really all we know about it. Rolls has been pretty quiet on the details and it’s kept the car quite literally under wraps. However, while testing in France, it allowed some members of the media to experience it a bit, including Mr. JWW.

In his latest video, Mr. JWW was able to ride in the passengers seat of the Rolls-Royce Spectre, both on track and on the road. What’s interesting is to see Rolls testing a car, at the limit, on a racetrack. I’m not entirely familiar with British law but I think calling a Rolls-Royce “sporty” results in a hanging. And yet, in this video, Rolls engineers were flogging the Spectre around a track. Hilarious.

While on the road, Mr. JWW was able to sit next to one of the Spectre’s development engineers, to learn how Rolls is approaching the Spectre’s production. As the first electric Roller, the team has some new challenges. Not only does the team have to remove more NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) than usual, due to the lack of powertrain noises covering some of it up, but they also have to be careful not to remove too much. If it becomes too much of an isolation chamber, it will make its passengers sick.

But the battery tech does help in other ways. For instance, because the center of gravity is so much lower in the Spectre than any other Rolls, thanks to its heavy battery tray in the floor, it’s easier to make sure it doesn’t roll, pitch or heave.

From what Mr. JWW was able to tell, the new Spectre feels really good. It’s typically Rolls-Royce-comfortable, quieter than ever before, and seemingly more capable than any other Rolls before. All without sacrificing Rolls-Royces character. And the best part is that Rolls claims it’s only 40-percent done with development.