A very rare BMW 2002 Targa is preparing for the auction block at Pebble Beach. This particular 1973 BMW 2002 is painted in Tiaga Green featuring coachwork by Stuttgart builder Baur. The 2002 Targa was introduced in 1971 for the European market and very few were imported into North America. Only 2,317 were ever built. Compared to the BMW 2022 Convertible, the 02 Targa has a sunroof and a convertible rear screen. Furthermore, the Targas come with a built-in roll bar as a safety feature.

The car is powered by a single-carburator 2.0-liter four-cylinder delivering 100b hp to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual. It also comes with a four-wheel independent suspension with coil springs. This one’s showing 62,229 km on the clock and looks spotless. The Gooding & Co’s Pebble Beach will host the auction for this car. It’s expected to fetch between $55,000 and $65,000.

The BMW 2002 is an icon. While it wasn’t the first car to be part of BMW’s “Neue Klasse” line of cars, it was the most famous and, frankly the best. When it debuted in the late 1960’s, the BMW 2002 immediately sprung the brand into super-stardom. Until the 2002, the Bavarian brand was well known in Europe but not so much in North America. After the 2002, BMW became an icon of small sports car performance.

The tuning, customization and restoration possibilities are endless for the BMW 2002. They’re so small, lightweight and simple that anyone can work on them, parts are cheap and there’s enough room under the hood to fit bigger engines from more modern BMWs. The BMW 2002 is one of the most beloved project cars among enthusiasts for its immense potential. But if you can get your hands on a classic and OEM 2002 Targa, then you have no choice then to spring for it.

[Source: TopGear and Goodwood & Co]