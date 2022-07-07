BMW won’t unveil the M2 G87 until October, but AC Schnitzer is now introducing the next best thing. The reputable German tuner has worked its aftermarket magic on the M240i to give the sports coupe more of everything. From aggressive styling to a bump in power, the G42 has taken a heavy dose of tuner steroids to make you forget about the impending release of the G87.

Work started on the outside where AC Schnitzer fitted a comprehensive aerodynamic body kit comprising a front splitter and interesting dual winglets on the trunk lid. A roof-mounted spoiler has also been added, but what stands out the most is the stainless-steel quad exhaust setup with carbon fiber finishers. Naturally, all these upgrades are also compatible with the newly launched rear-wheel-drive M240i.

A variety of 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels can be had at an additional cost and can be optionally complemented by a stiffer suspension setup lowering the ride height by 20-25 mm. AC Schnitzer says it’s also working on custom springs for the lesser four-cylinder models. Inside, the tuning specialist used a lot of aluminum for the gear shift paddles, pedals, footrest, and even the key holder. As a final touch, the steering wheel is wrapped in a combination of leather and Alcantara.

It wouldn’t be a complete package without some changes under the hood where the B58 sees its output grow from the stock 374 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) to 420 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). There’s no word about performance following the upgraded 3.0-liter inline-six engine, but we’ll remind you the standard M240i xDrive hits 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 4.3 seconds. As for the new RWD variant – which by the way is 55 kilograms lighter – it needs an additional 0.4s to complete the same task.

AC Schnitzer will have all of these goodies available by the end of August.

Source: AC Schnitzer