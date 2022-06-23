We’ve all been there before, you have a bit falconry event coming up but don’t have a car that can handle it, while also being super luxurious. If that sounds like you, then have I got a surprise for you. This 1977 Rolls-Royce Camargue was modified just to accommodate all of your falconry needs and is now up for sale in Germany.

The falconry Roller was commissioned for Moroccan king Hassan bin Muhammad II and was designed by Italian designer Franco Sbarro. The Moroccan king was super into falconry, apparently, enough to have the roof of a Rolls-Royce chopped off. In place of the roof, a tent-link soft-top was installed, which could fold away for pure al fresco driving/falconry pleasure. Interestingly, its doors were also removed and the windshield can even fold down, like a Jeep Wrangler.

Also like a Jeep Wrangler, the falconry Rolls-Royce was also turned into a sort of off-roader. To make it semi-capable off road, it was given wider, dished wheels (with fender flares to accommodate them) and big all-terrain tires. Obviously, the low-riding, rear-wheel drive Rolls-Royce isn’t going to climb Moab but it will handle some sand well enough to do some falconry (I’ve never typed the word “falconry” so much in my life). It was also given side exhausts and I’m not sure why but they do look kinda cool.

On the outside, it wears a nice dark blue paint with a peanut butter-like leather, featuring contrast blue piping. It’s not your traditional Roller but it will be super comfy and luxurious while riding along, falcon on wrist.

This exact car was actually sold on Bring a Trailer back in 2016 for €248,000, which is what the current asking price is for it right now. Is this chopped up Camargue worth brand-new Rolls-Royce Ghost money, just because it was commissioned for a king and some people did some stuff with falcons in it? That’s between you and your god.

[Source: AutoScout]