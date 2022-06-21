The first-ever BMW M3 Touring is finally here. After a one-off concept, BMW M is now bringing to market a sports wagon of the popular BMW M3 Sedan. The new high-performance BMW M3 Touring is indeed an M3 Sedan turned into a wagon in the best way possible. From the B-pillar forward, the two cars are virtually identical. There’s no carbon fiber roof on the estate where it comes as standard with a high-gloss black finish also applied to the roof rails.

You can also have the roof in the same color as the rest of the body while the spoiler at the back was specially developed and 3D-printed for the M3 Touring. BMW M3 Touring is 85 millimeters longer externally than the BMW 3 Series Touring, at 4,794 millimeters, 76 millimeters wider (1,903 millimeters) and four millimeters lower (1,436 millimeters). It also features some wide hips which offer a great stance on the road.

The BMW M3 Touring is offered exclusively in the Competition guise, so only with an automatic transmission. It’s also an xDrive-only affair. The eight-speed M Steptronic sends 510 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque to both axles. BMW says the speedy wagon will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, thus making it only a tenth of a second slower than the M3 Sedan. From rest, it takes 12.9 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h) en route to 155 mph (250 km/h). Opt for the M Driver’s Package and it will loosen up the electronic top speed limiter to 174 mph (250 km/h).

More important than outright speed in a real-life scenario while overtaking is the pulling power in the midrange. The M3 Touring takes 2.7 seconds from 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) in fourth gear or 3.5 seconds in fifth gear. When it’s time to stop, you’ll be able to count on optional carbon-ceramic brakes. The BMW M3 wagon sits on 19-inch front and 20-inch forged wheels wrapped around in meaty 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 tires.

The M3 Touring gets the iDrive 8 of the 2023 M3 Sedan and the 3 Series LCI. It combines a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen housed within a single piece of curved glass as seen on other models.

BMW priced the M3 Touring in Germany at 97,800 Euros.

https://youtu.be/zqTt1s3vivo