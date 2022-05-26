The recently updated BMW X4 M Competition LCI took an already pretty good overall package and made it a bit better looking. The pre-LCI X4 M, despite its quirky shape, was always shockingly fun to drive, nearly supercar-fast, and practical enough to live with on a daily basis. However, it wasn’t a perfect car and certainly had some flaws. Did BMW improve on those flaws with the new LCI version? Joe Achilles found on in a recent video.

Almost everyone that’s driven the pre-LCI X3 or X4 M Competition will tell you the same thing: its ride was unbearably stiff. I don’t mind a stiff ride (phrasing) but the X3 and X4 M were stiff to the point of genuinely being painful. I’m pretty sure there are still bits of vertebrae floating around in my spinal fluid after a particularly nasty pothole, during my time with the X3 M. Achilles felt the same way about the pre-LCI car. During his drive, testing out that suspension was his main priority. So did BMW fix it?

2022 bmw x4m sao paulo yellow 48 830x553

Surprisingly, yes. According to Achilles, who spent a few days and a thousand miles in the X4 M, the suspension has been massively upgraded to feel far more comfortable. So much so that he claimed the X4 M was a great “mile-muncher.” Most people didn’t wanna drive several feet in the pre-LCI X4 M, never mind several miles. So the fact that he drove a thousand miles and wasn’t in need of spinal surgery is a testament to the job BMW’s done.

That was really the biggest issue with the pre-LCI car. Everything else is typically great in the BMW X4 M: it has a commanding view of the road, a great driving position, and surprisingly good handling. Also, as always, it has BMW M’s brilliant S58 engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six with 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft of torque. So it’s bonkers-quick.

Would Achilles, known for not loving SUVs, recommend the BMW X4 M Competition? Watch the video to find out.