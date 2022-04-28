Who said a drag race should feature two similar cars? Certainly not the good folks from The Fast Lane Truck as they lined up completely different vehicles. One represents the future while the other is among the last of its breed. Just for kicks, the i4 M50 was pitted against the Ram TRX to show numbers on a specs sheet don’t tell the whole story.

The American mastodont with its mighty 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine puts out a massive 702 horsepower. In the other corner, the electric gran coupe from Bavaria has a pair of motors good for “only” 536 hp. Ram’s massive pickup truck also boasts more torque as its HEMI is good for 881 Nm (650 lb-ft) while the EV is rated at 795 Nm (586 lb-ft).

At 2,215 kilograms (4,883 pounds), the i4 M50 is certainly no Mazda MX-5. However, it starts to feel like a Miata when you discover the TRX weighs a colossal 2,880 kg (6,350 lbs). Taking into consideration the truck’s chunky off-road tires, the winner in the drag race becomes obvious. It’s especially true once you factor in the BMW’s torque kicks in virtually instantly.

ICE Vs EV

Nevertheless, the two fought and the undisputed winner was the i4 M50. It completed the quarter-mile in 12.26 seconds at a trap speed of 119 mph (192 km/h). Despite coming second, the TRX didn’t exactly disappoint. The gas-guzzling pickup needed 13.56 seconds to get the job done and crossed the finish line while it was doing 105.1 mph (169 km/h).

Although everyone saw the winner from a mile, it’s still fun to watch two vastly different cars duel in a drag race. There will come a time, in the not-too-distant future, when we’ll begin to see a lot of electric trucks drag racing. Until then, enjoy seeing these ICE vs EV showdowns as the combustion engine is living its golden years.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck / YouTube