Having been spied in next-generation guise, the M5 F90 is approaching the end of its life cycle. As evidenced by a freshly released package from Manhart, tuners are still finding ways to teach an old dog new tricks. Meet the MH5 800 Black Edition, which has more power than its name might suggest. Indeed, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has been taken to a colossal 815 hp.

With supercar levels of power, the M5 by Manhart easily outpunches the short-lived M5 CS. While BMW’s most powerful production car is based on the sedan’s 2020 facelift, the German aftermarket specialist worked on a pre-LCI car. It massaged the eight-cylinder powerhouse to extract a torque figure usually found only on heavy-duty pickup trucks. With 1,030 Nm (760 lb-ft), the V8 can probably move mountains.

How were the horsepower and torque gains obtained? Manhart doesn’t go into too many details, but it does mention the pair of turbochargers has been upgraded. The beastly S63 now breaths through a custom quad exhaust system with carbon fiber finishers flanking a more aggressive rear diffuser. Speaking of visual enhancements, the tuner also added a chunky trunk lid spoiler made from the same lightweight material.

Manhart Bathed The M5 In Carbon Fiber

The M5 Black Edition has received a dual-vented carbon hood as well as a prominent front spoiler lip. It now rides on Hamann 21-inch wheels with an elegant multi-spoke design looking like something ALPINA would make. The new shoes are complemented by H&R suspension lowering springs to give the four-door supercar a meaner stance.

The carbon fiber theme continues inside where we notice the CRFP treatment for the shift paddles, door cards, and dashboard. In addition, Manhart applied it on the steering wheel and center console. Lastly, the floor mats proudly carry the tuner’s name just so you know who modified the M5.

Source: Manhart