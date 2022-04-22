Interested in seeing the new BMW 7 Series and X7 LCI as soon as possible? The annual Ultimate Driving Experience is back for 2022 and includes displays of both products. However, taking center stage are the i4 and iX billed as being the “Ultimate Electric Driving Machines”. If you’re at least 25 years old, you can drive either of the two EVs, as well as the X7 M60i and the 530e xDrive. Alternatively, the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe and Convertible are at your disposal.

Aside from cars, the Ultimate Driving Experience boasts an interactive display of BMW’s at-home charging setup. A more exciting way to spend your time is by participating in the Autocross event. It takes place on a closed course where you’ll be guided by a professional driving instructor. With the precious lessons learned, participants – who must be at least 18 years old – should become better drivers at the end of the course.

This year, the Ultimate Driving Experience is being organized at 25 different locations across the United States. It’s currently taking place in Atlanta, Georgia until Sunday, April 24. Subsequent stops are planned in Boston, Houston, Denver, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa. You can find the full schedule with locations at the following link.

The 2022 Ultimate Driving Experience Puts The Spotlight On The iX xDrive50

A dedicated BMW iX Experience highlights the xDrive50 model with its 516 horsepower, 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and 324 miles of range. It’s also a good opportunity to get acquainted with the iDrive 8 and its curved glass surface. It hosts the 12.3-inch driver’s display and the 14.9-inch infotainment, positioned side by side. The aforementioned i4, 7 Series G70, and X7 LCI also have the new setup, which has trickled down to the not-for-America 2 Series Active Tourer minivan.

The 2022 Ultimate Driving Experience is not all about EVs as core models and M cars are also being showcased.

Source: BMW