Just days after its unveil, the new 2023 BMW X7 Facelift landed in New York for a special preview behind closed doors. The refreshed X7 was introduced alongside the new BMW 7 Series and i7 since they all share same design language. And that design language starts with the split headlights which are now part of the BMW upper class of cars.

Of course, the split headlights are the big news. As with its upcoming 7 Series and XM cousins, the BMW X7 LCI will gain a new split headlight design that’s entirely different from any other headlight design in the brand’s history. It’s a bold new design direction for a car that’s already polarizing.

The headlights are now split into two halves, upper and a lower. The upper half features a modern, slimmer take on the signature dual-halo BMW headlight design, by offering two slim, upside down hockey stick LEDs. Out back, the BMW X7 LCI’s taillights are nearly identical to the pre-LCI taillights, except they have a bit more depth and are darker in color.

Inside, the BMW X7 Facelift gets some new tech and a couple of interesting features. The main update you’ll notice is the massive new iDrive 8 screen, borrowed straight from the BMW iX. Not only is it the same screen but it’s implemented the same way, with a floating design, so it now hangs over the expansive piece of wood trim on the dashboard.

Along with the iDrive 8 screen, the BMW X7 LCI now gets the same new digital dials as the iX, which is joined with iDrive 8 to make one massive screen. More subtle updates include the light bar on the passenger side of the dashboard, which reads “X7”, and the iX-style shift toggle, which replaces the old shift lever.

As it now stands, the BMW X7 Facelift has been massively updated over its predecessor and that should keep it looking fresh for the rest of its lifecycle. Base MSRP for the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i is $77,850 + $995 destination; X7 M60i $103,100 + $995 destination. US launch to commence in Q3 2022.