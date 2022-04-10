As we get closer and closer to the eventual launch of MINI’s next-generation of vehicles, more and more spy photos are starting to pop up. This recent set shows off what will likely be the most popular new MINI model, the upcoming countryman. However, these new videos show off a spicy version, what will likely be the 2024 MINI Countryman JCW, doing some testing at the ‘Ring. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)

So far, we’ve seen a few different versions of the next-gen Countryman. Mostly, though, it’s been the plug-in hybrid version, which is going to also be the most powerful MINI ever made. Though, it might get some competition from its own John Cooper Works sibling.

The next-gen MINI Countryman JCW is on the way and it seems to be the car in these spy photos. There are a few things that give away its sportier John Cooper Works nature. For starters, its suspension seems much lower than on previous test mules we’ve seen. It’s also wearing sportier looking wheels than normal. However, the real giveaway is its exhaust design. The MINI Countryman in these photos has a quad exhaust design, similar to modern M cars, which is far sportier looking than normal. While current JCW cars lack quad exhausts, it’s possible that MINI could be added such a design to JCW models.

It would make sense, too. BMW is giving its M Performance models quad exhausts, too, even on small crossovers like the BMW X1 M35i. Considering cars like the aforementioned X1 and MINI Countryman will share the same chassis, it might make sense for both performance models — which will likely share the same basic engine — to have the same exhaust design.

At the moment, it’s unclear what sort of power and performance the 2024 MINI Countryman JCW might have. It will likely have the same powertrain as the X1 M35i but we can’t be certain just yet. However, it’s not likely to have the same power as the PHEV version, which will get a 1.5 liter turbo-three up front and an electric motor out back, combining to make 318 horsepower. This JCW model will likely make less power but it will be lighter and sharper to drive.

It will be interesting to see the direction MINI takes for its upcoming models. If the exhausts are anything to go by, I think we can expect the quirky British brand to mix things up quite a bit.