The words “M3” and/or “Sport Evolution” spring to mind when talking about the second-generation BMW 3 Series. However, the car featured in the adjacent video is neither. Instead, we’re dealing with a lesser 318is from the glorious E30 era that lasted for 12 years. Exclusively sold with two doors, this model had a short shelf life since it was offered from 1989 until 1991 when the E36 arrived.

A professional detailer had the pleasure of freshening up this red-hot 318is, which was in need of some serious TLC. Blasting dry ice to clean the underbody, engine bay, and wheel wells worked wonders on the boxy sedan. It’s always a pleasure to see old cars being revived, especially ones as dirty as this 318is was.

California-based I AM Detailing has provided this satisfying video just weeks after giving an older 3 Series E21 finished in red the same treatment. A modern engine (for its day) with an overhead camshaft (DOHC) setup, the straight-four gasoline engine offered 134 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. This naturally aspirated 1.8-liter unit generated a respectable 127 pound-feet (172 Newton-meters) of torque from 4,600 rpm.

This 318is Shines Again

Aside from cleaning the engine with dry ice, the pro detailer also spruced up the five-speed manual gearbox. The 318is was offered with the Getrag 240/5 as there was no option to link the M42 to an auto. Watching all the dirt come off is oddly enjoyable as the cleaned areas look minty fresh despite the car’s venerable age.

It looks easier than it probably is but we certainly wouldn’t mind taking a crack at it. How does dry ice blasting work? Carbon dioxide particles are pressurized using compressed air. They’re pressurized once again via the device’s nozzle when it’s blasted onto the desired area. An explosive sublimation is generated, which in Layman’s terms refers to altering the appearance of the surface without making any permanent changes. In other words, it’s a non-destructive procedure.

Source: I AM Detailing / YouTube