This BMW F10 might not be an M5, but it’s still a special car for other reasons. Aside from wearing a Pyrite Brown Individual paint, the sporty sedan has been modified. The base 535i has been taken to 550i levels of power after fiddling with the N55 engine. The turbocharged inline-six makes a little over 300 horsepower in stock form. Following several aftermarket mods, it’s been pushed to 400 hp. Torque is also substantially up, from 400 to 620 Nm (295 to 457 lb-ft).

Then there’s the straight-piped exhaust as the owner decided to go big with a Remus setup and a custom downpipe. The F10’s rear looks substantially more aggressive courtesy of the enlarged dual exhaust tips. Of course, more important is how the 3.0-liter engine sounds as it’s being pushed a bit harder. Revving the car inside a tunnel makes the experience even more enjoyable.

This BMW 535i F10 Is A Joy To See And Hear

It’s been a while since we last saw someone change gears using the automatic transmission’s lever. We can see the amped-up 535i F10 stretching its legs on the Autobahn. As always, AutoTopNL decided to max out the 5 Series Sedan on an unrestricted section of the German highway. It needed a little over five seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and 13 seconds for the quarter mile. Sure, it’s not mind-blowingly fast, but it’s no slouch either.

A closer look at the stats provided by the GPS-based app shows the 5er needed almost 17 seconds to hit 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill. The half-mile mark was reached in about 20 seconds. At full tilt, the modded 535i managed to achieve 173 mph (279 km/h ), which isn’t too shabby for a non-M car. The F10 has been customized by Pure Turbos and boasts a Wagner intercooler as well as a stage 3 flash kit from xHP for the automatic transmission.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube