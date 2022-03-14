In Fall 2021, BMW announced a limited edition run of their first-ever electric vehicle. The 2,000 units were going to be sold under the BMW i3 Unique Forever Edition moniker. Unfortunately, the limited i3 wasn’t made available to customers in United States. Fast forward to 2022 and we now take a close look at a BMW i3 Unique Forever in Aventurine Red hailing from the United Kingdom.

First Ever BMW Individual Colors For The i3

The i3 Unique Forever Edition came with a special combination of colors and equipment and was available in both standard i3 configurations and i3s. The naming of the new special edition refers to the unique character of the world’s first premium automobile designed from the outset for purely electric mobility.

To make it even more special, BMW offered two Individual paint finishes, a first for the BMW i3. The Aventurine Red metallic variant was combined with an accent in Frozen Grey metallic and the Storm Bay metallic paint finish with an accent in Frozen E-Copper. The interior surfaces of the BMW grille were also painted in the two individual colors.

Furthermore, the special BMW i3 came with the Suite Equipment World which includes a Vernasca Dark Truffle upholstery, a leather instrument panel, fine wood surface in dark matte oak, a leather steering wheel, Carum grey roof lining and ambient lighting. The front headrests are embroidered with the words “Unique Forever”, the door trim panels in the area of the exterior mirrors bear the inscription “One of 2,000“.

All the special edition models were built in Leipzig. Of the 2,000 units scheduled for production, 350 were reserved for the German market alone. So if you’re looking for a piece of the BMW electric history, this might be your last chance since production on the i3 will come to an end in July 2022.

[Photos by @Andrew.Barker.BMW and @DickLovett]