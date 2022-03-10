BMW introduced a subtle facelift for the X4 in June last year, but it’s only now the crossover-coupe has landed in India. To celebrate the local premiere of the stylish SAV, the company has decided to roll out a Black Shadow Edition. If the name rings a bell, that’s because other models have been subjected to the same dark treatment, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

These Black Shadow models are not exclusive to India since we’ve seen them in Europe on a limited-run M2 and in Malaysia for a 530i M Sport. As its name suggests, it’s about making the X4 LCI look as dark as possible. However, there is one exception as the contrasting brake calipers finished in red. Those are M Sport brakes hiding behind 20-inch lightweight wheels as part of the standard M Sport Package.

The slightly slimmer headlights introduced for the X4’s mid-cycle facelift have black accents and use matrix LED technology as standard. BMW India throws in the M Aerodynamic Package, with all the body upgrades finished in black. An M High Gloss Shadow Line means the greenhouse has a black frame, extending across all pillars.

The X4 Black Shadow Is Generously Equipped And Comes As xDrive30i or xDrive30d

BMW hasn’t revealed interior images but mentions the X4 Black Shadow has an M-branded leather steering wheel. To sweeten the pot, there’s a panoramic sunroof included as standard, much like the ambient lighting creating a cozy atmosphere. Buyers also get a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a rearview camera, and a head-up display. By featuring the Live Cockpit Professional, the swanky crossover has a pair of 12.3-inch screens.

Offered with standard xDrive and an eight-speed automatic, the BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition comes with two engine options. The xDrive30i has a 2.0-liter unit with 252 hp and 350 Nm, hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.6 seconds. The xDrive30d uses an inline-six 3.0-liter with 265 hp and 620 Nm to cut the sprint time to 5.8 seconds.

The BMW X4 Black Shadow is now on sale in India where it costs INR 70,50,000 for the gas model and INR 72,50,000 for the diesel. At current exchange rates, that works out to about $92,500 and $95,100, respectively.

[Source: BMW India]