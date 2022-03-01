It’s easy to understand why the BMW M240i has been getting the most attention from the media since it’s the temporary flagship until the M2 arrives. The midrange 230i has also been covered every now and then, but what about the base model? Thankfully, the 220i Coupe stars in a fresh photo gallery as part of the G42’s arrival in the United Kingdom.

The proverbial “ace of base” shown here is technically not the most basic 2er you can have in the UK. This 220i Coupe has the M Sport Package Pro as denoted by the 19-inch black wheels with M Sport brakes. The optional kit also encompasses the Shadow Line (including headlights) and a black spoiler on the trunk lid.

The 220i Coupe makes do with 184 horsepower and 300 Newton-meters (221 pound-feet) of torque from a 2.0-liter engine. The gasoline mill has the cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold for better exhaust gas cooling to minimize emissions. With a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.5 seconds, it’s not the most athletic BMW out there. It will top out at an electronically governed 147 mph (237 km/h).

The US Also Misses Out On The Diesel Engine

Another G42 model not available in the United States is the 220d with its mild-hybrid tech and twin-stage turbocharging. It packs 190 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) to lower the sprint time to 6.9 seconds before hitting the same top speed. Being an oil-burner, it’s also substantially more economical than the 220i Coupe.

Along with the M240i, all three flavors of the new 2er come exclusively with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The M Performance model is an xDrive affair while the lesser ones are RWD-only. All get launch control and a sprint function, with the latter providing a burst of speed while on the move. It does so by automatically shifting to the lowest usable great when the driver pulls the left paddle for at least one second.

Pricing kicks off at £34,980 for the BMW 220i Coupe, followed by the equivalent 220d at £36,900, and the M240i xDrive at £45,795. The M2 will be unveiled later this year.

[Source: BMW]