One of the best ways to promote a new or updated model is to launch a special edition. BMW knows that probably better than most other automakers as its limited-run vehicles keep piling up. After the X3 Luxury Edition, its “coupe” sibling is now spawning a murdered-out variant. The X4 Black Shadow Edition signals the arrival of the facelifted Sports Activity Coupe in India.

Although BMW is already accepting preorders for the X4 LCI, the all-black version has yet to be revealed in full. The dark vehicle is a few clicks away since those interested can buy the vehicle exclusively online through the BMW Shop where it can be reserved for INR 50,000. That works out to a little over $650 at current exchange rates. It’s unclear how many will be made, albeit we do know the X4 Black Shadow Edition will be offered “in limited numbers only.”

BMW India will launch the updated coupe-SUV next month. The automaker will commence deliveries of the X4 Black Shadow Edition on a first-come, first-served basis. The sinister special version appears to be based on the xDrive 30d model with the M Sport package and equipped with the optional sunroof. To live up to its name, the sleek crossover is all black from front to rear, including the wheels and exhaust tips.

The X4 LCI Is Fashionably Late In India

Introduced in Europe back in June 2021, the updated X4 in the xDrive30d guise uses an inline-six turbodiesel engine. The 3.0-liter unit boasts a mild-hybrid setup and delivers 286 hp and 650 Nm (478 lb-ft) to both axles. It needs 5.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and will top out at 152 mph (245 km/h).

Diesel engines remain relevant in India in 2022, hence why the X3 Luxury Edition launched locally also got an oil-burner. Local authorities have less strict emissions regulations in the world’s second-most populous country, but that will eventually change.

[Source: BMW]