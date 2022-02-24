In the 2022 season, the BMW M Motorsport real-time video documentary ‘MBEDDED’ continues to share exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of racing programs, gets up close and personal with those in charge, and gives viewers a totally new perspective of how major decisions are made.

The latest and fifth episode takes us to Daytona at the iconic 24 Hours. Starting with former Head of BMW M Motorsport Mike Krack’s farewell speech, ‘MBEDDED’ #5 reveals both the fascination and relentlessness of racing for man and machine. The episode also links the history of BMW M Motorsport to the future of LMDh.

The episode shows what the team members go through and their experiences at a 24-hour race as challenging as the one at Daytona. From sporting competition on the track, through the everyday problems of the BMW M works drivers, to discussions on what to call next season’s LMDh car, every perspective of the major event is covered – including a look at the unique fan culture in US motorsport.

Unfortunately, the race didn’t go well for BMW Motorsport and its new M4 GT3 racing car. The MOTUL BMW M4 GT3 lined up in the GTD-PRO class for the 2022 Daytona 24 Hours. Both cars suffered issues with their underbodies early in the race. Work had to be carried out on the rear diffusor multiple times which cost a lot of time and saw both cars drop well down the field. Turner Motorsport’s racing cars ran out of luck too and despite running in top five at some point, they had to retire after a night incident.

BMW M Team RLL and Turner Motorsport now have roughly six weeks until the second highlight of this season’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring (USA). They will be joined there by Paul Miller Racing with a BMW M4 GT3 in the GTD class.