Despite electric cars becoming more and more common, range anxiety is still an issue among potential customers. Even though most EVs have ranges far beyond what anyone will use on a regular basis, customers are still fearful of running out of juice. However, one way to quell range anxiety is to remind people just how quickly many EVs recharge. The BMW iX is the fastest charging electric BMW, so we thought we’d break down how quickly it can charge up.

There are three different variants of the BMW iX; the iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, and the iX M60. You might think that charging times are equal among the three iX variants but there are some differences, so let’s dig in.

BMW iX xDrive40

This is going to be the volume seller for BMW, as the iX xDrive40 is the least expensive model, still comes with great range, and has more than enough power for 90-percent of customers. It’s also available with all the same luxuries as the xDrive50, albeit as optional extras, so it’s going to be the most common one on the road. Though, it does come with a smaller-density battery pack than the larger xDrive50, which not only provides it with less range but a slower charge speed.

The iX xDrive40 uses a 71 kWh battery, which powers two electric motors with a combined power output of 326 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, and provides a range of around 264 miles (425 km). It can charge at 150 kW, which is the standard for fast charging in the current market. If you can find a 150 kW DC fast charger, which are only available from public charge stations, the iX xDrive40 can recoup 53 miles (95 km) in ten minutes. It can also recharged from 10-80 percent in 31 minutes. Using an 11 kW Level 2 home charger, the iX xDrive40 can fully charge in about eight hours, or overnight.

BMW iX xDrive50

BMW gave the iX xDrive50 the bigger 105 kWh battery, which provides it with just over 300 miles of range, besting its little sibling. It also gets more power from its dual electric motors, with a very healthy 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque.

However, it also charges faster, at a speed of up to 200 kW. If you can find a 200 kW charger, which are even rarer than 150 kW chargers, the iX xDrive50 can recoup 93 miles (150 km) in just ten minutes. Spend 35 minutes on a 200 kW charger an it will charge from 10-80 percent in 35 minutes. However, on an 11 kW Level 2 home charger, the BMW iX xDrive50, due to its larger battery, takes eleven hours to fully charge.

BMW iX M60

Ultimately, the BMW iX M60 has the same battery and charge speed as the iX xDrive50, so expect the same charge times. However, the iX M60 is considerably more powerful, packing a whopping 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-60 mph takes just 3.6 seconds, which makes it faster than a BMW X5 M. Though, you pay for that performance with range.

While using the same battery as the iX xDrive50 and making for more power, the BMW iX M60 only has a range of 280 miles and that’s with the standard 21″ wheels. BMW hasn’t yet announced what the range is with its option 22″ wheels but expect it to be worse. So the iX M60 will use its battery faster than the xDrive50 model but charge at the same pace.

Level 2 Home Charging

At the moment, the most common home charging speed, from a Level 2 charger (which uses a 240-volt wall socket) is 11 kW, which BMW lists charge figures for. However, BMW is working on a 22 kW wall charger for the iX for home use. BMW hasn’t listed any official charge times with a 22 kW Level 2 home charger but it’s going to be faster. So keep that in mind if you’re looking into buying an iX.