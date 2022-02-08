Design wise, this new 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer features one of the largest design jumps we’ve seen from BMW in some time. During our recent test drive of the new premium minivan, we spent some time looking closely at the new design features. While it’s still a five-door hatchback/minivan, the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is far bolder and more aggressive looking than before. A massive new grille, one very much in keeping with BMW’s other recent efforts, combine with sleek new headlights, slim taillights, and flush i4-style door handles to make a much sharper looking car. The hidden tailpipes are another interesting design tidbit on this second generation 2 Series Active Tourer.

But the biggest changes took place inside the car. Its entire interior design is drastically different from any other BMW product on sale. The only things that seem carryover from any other BMW model are the iDrive 8 screen and new Live Cockpit Professional, which both look lifted out of an iX.

The standout of the cabin is the center console arrangement. There is a new toggle switch-style gear selector and a vertical wireless charging pad, which features a little bar to keep your phone from falling out. There are even all-new seats, which aren’t featured on any other BMW product, designed to work with the increased headroom the new 2 Series Active Tourer. Not only are there new standard seats, there are new Sport seats as well, for cars with M Sport packages. The latter of which come in leather/Alcantara and are very supportive.

The all-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is going to be a big hit with customers. Existing 2 Series Active Tourer customers love their cars for their practicality, ride comfort, interior space, and surprisingly good driving dynamics. This new Active Tourer offers them more style, a much upgraded interior that’s completely unique in the lineup, and the latest and greatest tech BMW has to offer. And since BMW sold more than 420,000 units of the previous generation, this one should do better.

