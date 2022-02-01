The BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe is so fast it needs to be driven to believe. Stomping the loud pedal in the M8 GC feels as close to teleportation as an automobile can. However, it’s also shockingly expensive and a bit rare, as relatively few customers ever took delivery of such cars. If you’d like to drive an M8 Gran Coupe but cannot, this new POV video from Tedward is the next best thing.

With its 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8, pushing out 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe actually seems underrated. It feels like it makes at least 100 horsepower more than that, as you might be able to tell from this video. Acceleration is violent, almost absurdly so, and yet it always feels smooth, comfortable, and stable.

To be brutally honest, it can almost feel a bit too smooth and comfortable at times, to the point of feeling numb. But there are few vehicles in history that have been able to accelerate as brutally as the M8 Gran Coupe, while also being so luxurious. The combination of speed and luxury make the M8 Gran Coupe like a private plane for the road.

The cabin of the M8 Gran Coupe is also lovely. Its design is a bit familiar now, as the M8’s interior isn’t all that different from lesser BMWs, but the build quality is outstanding, as are the seats. Tedward notes that the seats do a great job of being both supportive and comfortable.

It’s a shame that BMW is likely going to be killing the M8 Gran Coupe off after this generation of 8 Series, as it’s a great high-performance grand touring car. If you’ve always wanted to drive one but haven’t yet had the opportunity, check out this new video to see what it’s like to actually drive one.