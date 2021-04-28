Rolls-Royce might not be selling millions of cars every year, but that was never the goal of the two people who put together this brilliant company. Their goal was to offer cars that would fit the luxury needs of their prospective owners perfectly. And that’s exactly what Rolls-Royce is striving for today. As you would expect, the needs of the customers changed over time, going from simply allowing them to reach their destinations without getting stuck, to customizing every single thing about their car.

That’s what sets Rolls-Royce apart from the rest of the car makers in the industry today. The Goodwood-based manufacturer is making truly Bespoke cars nowadays, to the exact specification of their customers. Today, we’re checking out a special Phantom model dubbed Oribe, created for Japanese entrepreneur, Yusaku Maesawa. While creating this unique machine, the people from the Rolls-Royce Bespoke division joined forces with designers from Hermes.

According to the British company, the customer wanted his car to be finished in such a way that it would be fitting of the ‘land jet’ description. The exterior was done in a two-tone combination, with the upper layer being done in Oribe Green, a fully Bespoke color created exclusively for the client. In an unusual move, Rolls-Royce has made the paint available for use on the client’s private jet the Phantom will be paired with.

Developed over many months by specialists in the Surface Finish Center at Goodwood, it perfectly captures the lustrous, deep-green glaze that characterizes antique Japanese Oribe ware. The owner is an avid collector of these 16th century ceramics. The effect is beautifully completed by the cream-white lower section.

The interior is finished predominantly in Hermès Enea Green leather, extending to details that include the immediate touch-points of the client; for example, the steering wheel, duchess handles, gear selector and the rotary controls for the motor car’s climate settings. The Hermès leather was also used on the upper instrument panel, interior pillars and parcel shelf. It also enrobes less visible surfaces including the glove compartment and luggage compartment lining, centre console, decanter stowage compartment and Champagne cooler.

In a sign of the project’s truly collaborative nature, and the two makers’ mutual esteem, the glove compartment lid is embossed with the signature Habillé par Hermès Paris. Hermès piping also adorns the headrest cushions and calf supports of the rear seats, while soft Seashell White accents and matching lambswool floor mats create a sense of light and space throughout.

Furthermore, the speaker grilles are done in Open Pore Royal Walnut veneer applied to the doors, creating a seamless, textured aesthetic and delicate haptics. Open Pore Royal Walnut is also applied to the center and rear consoles and picnic table backs; in another first for Rolls-Royce, the interior features Hermès ‘Toile H’ canvas on the door armrests, center and rear consoles and, most notably, the signature headliner.

For this Phantom’s Gallery, Hermès commissioned an artwork based on a design by the celebrated French artist and illustrator Pierre Péron (1905–1988) who created many of the House’s iconic scarves. The work, inspired by the famous Hermès horse motif, is hand-painted on Open Pore Royal Walnut and is presented as though staged in an art gallery, behind glass.